VCU takes on La Salle in A-10 Tournament

La Salle Explorers (9-22, 3-15 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (12-18, 6-12 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays La Salle in the A-10 Tournament.

The Rams’ record in A-10 games is 6-12, and their record is 6-6 against non-conference opponents. VCU has a 7-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Explorers are 3-15 against A-10 opponents. La Salle has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

VCU averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.2 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle has shot at a 36.8% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 36.9% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Rams. Valentina Ojeda is averaging 11.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games.

Ashleigh Connor is averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 53.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.