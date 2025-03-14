VCU Rams take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in A-10 Tournament

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (22-10, 10-9 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (25-6, 15-3 A-10) Washington; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (22-10, 10-9 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (25-6, 15-3 A-10)

Washington; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU squares off against Saint Bonaventure in the A-10 Tournament.

The Rams’ record in A-10 games is 15-3, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. VCU is second in the A-10 scoring 77.9 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Bonnies are 10-9 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure scores 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

VCU makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Saint Bonaventure averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than VCU gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. VCU won the last matchup 75-61 on Jan. 25. Joseph Bamisile scored 18 to help lead VCU to the victory, and Chance Moore scored 21 points for Saint Bonaventure.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rams. Bamisile is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Jonah Hinton is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 8.6 points. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 15 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

