VCU Rams take on the George Mason Patriots in A-10 Championship

George Mason Patriots (26-7, 17-3 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (27-6, 17-3 A-10)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -8.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU and George Mason meet in the A-10 Championship.

The Rams have gone 17-3 against A-10 teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. VCU is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Patriots are 17-3 in A-10 play. George Mason has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

VCU scores 77.4 points, 14.2 more per game than the 63.2 George Mason gives up. George Mason has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. VCU won the last matchup 70-54 on Feb. 22. Max Shulga scored 22 to help lead VCU to the win, and K.D. Johnson scored 12 points for George Mason.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Clark is averaging 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Rams. Shulga is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Haynes is shooting 57.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

