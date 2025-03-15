VCU beats Loyola Chicago in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament 62-55, advances to championship game

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Shulga scored 14 points in VCU’s 62-55 win against Loyola Chicago on Saturday in the Atlantic…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Shulga scored 14 points in VCU’s 62-55 win against Loyola Chicago on Saturday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament semifinals.

Top-seeded VCU advances to the championship game against the winner of the later semifinal between George Mason and Saint Joseph’s. VCU and George Mason tied for the regular-season championship.

Shulga also added 10 rebounds for the Rams (27-6). Phillip Russell scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. It was the 10th straight win for the Rams.

Miles Rubin led the way for the Ramblers (22-11) with 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Loyola Chicago also got 12 points from Sheldon Edwards.

VCU took a 35-23 lead in the first half with a 14-2 run. Led by 10 first-half points from Russell, VCU carried a 36-27 lead into the break. VCU pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 59-51 with 46 seconds left in the half. Shulga scored seven second-half points.

