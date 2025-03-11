Vanderbilt takes on Texas in SEC Tournament

Texas Longhorns (17-14, 6-12 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (20-11, 8-10 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Texas Longhorns (17-14, 6-12 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (20-11, 8-10 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt and Texas square off in the SEC Tournament.

The Commodores are 8-10 against SEC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt scores 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Longhorns are 6-12 in SEC play. Texas is ninth in the SEC scoring 78.1 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

Vanderbilt makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Texas has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Vanderbilt won 86-78 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Jaylen Carey led Vanderbilt with 18 points, and Tre Johnson led Texas with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Commodores. Carey is averaging 10.9 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Johnson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 20.2 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Tramon Mark is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 3-7, averaging 77.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.