Vanderbilt hosts Arkansas following Manon’s 23-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (17-12, 6-10 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (20-9, 8-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays Arkansas after Chris Manon scored 23 points in Vanderbilt’s 97-93 overtime victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Commodores have gone 14-2 in home games. Vanderbilt ranks seventh in the SEC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Devin averaging 3.2.

The Razorbacks have gone 6-10 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is eighth in the SEC with 14.4 assists per game led by D.J. Wagner averaging 3.4.

Vanderbilt scores 80.4 points, 10.5 more per game than the 69.9 Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Vanderbilt gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nickel is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 10.3 points. Jason Edwards is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games.

Adou Thiero is averaging 15.7 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Razorbacks. Johnell Davis is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.