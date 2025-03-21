Vanderbilt and Oregon meet in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Oregon Ducks (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (22-10, 9-9 SEC) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Oregon Ducks (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (22-10, 9-9 SEC)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt and Oregon play in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Commodores are 9-9 against SEC opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Ducks are 10-9 in Big Ten play. Oregon averages 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Vanderbilt’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Oregon allows. Oregon has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Blakes is scoring 23.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Commodores. Khamil Pierre is averaging 19.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games.

Deja Kelly is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Ducks. Phillipina Kyei is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.