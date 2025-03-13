Valparaiso squares off against Bradley in MVC Tournament

Bradley Braves (13-18, 7-13 MVC) vs. Valparaiso Beacons (12-18, 9-11 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso…

Bradley Braves (13-18, 7-13 MVC) vs. Valparaiso Beacons (12-18, 9-11 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso and Bradley play in the MVC Tournament.

The Beacons have gone 9-11 against MVC opponents, with a 3-7 record in non-conference play. Valparaiso gives up 68.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

The Braves’ record in MVC action is 7-13. Bradley ranks eighth in the MVC with 12.6 assists per game led by Soleil Barnes averaging 2.6.

Valparaiso averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 58.6 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 68.8 Valparaiso allows to opponents.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Valparaiso won the last matchup 66-64 on Feb. 28. Nevaeh Jackson scored 25 to help lead Valparaiso to the win, and Ellie McDermid scored 15 points for Bradley.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 14.1 points and 1.9 steals. Leah Earnest is shooting 42.0% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

Barnes is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 15.6 points. Kaylen Nelson is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 25.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Braves: 4-6, averaging 57.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.