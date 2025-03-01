Valparaiso plays UIC following Schwieger’s 21-point outing

Valparaiso Beacons (13-17, 6-13 MVC) at UIC Flames (17-13, 9-10 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes…

Valparaiso Beacons (13-17, 6-13 MVC) at UIC Flames (17-13, 9-10 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on UIC after Cooper Schwieger scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 76-65 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Flames are 9-5 on their home court. UIC scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Beacons are 6-13 in MVC play. Valparaiso is fifth in the MVC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kasper Sepp averaging 2.2.

UIC’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UIC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Mason is averaging 10.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Flames. Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

All Wright averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Schwieger is averaging 16.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Beacons: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

