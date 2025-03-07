Valparaiso hosts Goebel and Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Panthers (15-15, 10-9 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (12-17, 9-10 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Iowa Panthers (15-15, 10-9 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (12-17, 9-10 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits Valparaiso after Ryley Goebel scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 76-57 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Beacons are 8-5 in home games. Valparaiso allows 68.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Panthers are 10-9 in MVC play. Northern Iowa is third in the MVC scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

Valparaiso’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Valparaiso allows.

The Beacons and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leah Earnest is averaging 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Beacons. Nevaeh Jackson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Maya McDermott is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Panthers. Emerson Green is averaging 11.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

