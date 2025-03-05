Valparaiso hosts Drake following Dinnebier’s 36-point outing

Drake Bulldogs (20-9, 14-4 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (11-17, 8-10 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake…

Drake Bulldogs (20-9, 14-4 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (11-17, 8-10 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits Valparaiso after Katie Dinnebier scored 36 points in Drake’s 80-79 victory against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Beacons are 7-5 in home games. Valparaiso gives up 68.3 points and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 14-4 in conference games. Drake averages 20.2 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Dinnebier with 7.5.

Valparaiso’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Drake gives up. Drake scores 10.5 more points per game (78.8) than Valparaiso allows (68.3).

The Beacons and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Jackson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Leah Earnest is averaging 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Anna Miller is averaging 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Bulldogs. Dinnebier is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 84.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

