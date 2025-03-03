UTSA hosts No. 18 Memphis after Haggerty’s 25-point game

Memphis Tigers (24-5, 14-2 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (11-17, 5-11 AAC) San Antonio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Memphis Tigers (24-5, 14-2 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (11-17, 5-11 AAC)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Memphis visits UTSA after PJ Haggerty scored 25 points in Memphis’ 88-81 victory against the UAB Blazers.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-6 at home. UTSA has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 14-2 against AAC opponents. Memphis averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

UTSA is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, the same percentage Memphis allows to opponents. Memphis has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 46.5% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The Roadrunners and Tigers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Monsanto is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10.9 points. Marcus Millender is averaging 18.6 points, 3.7 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Hunter averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Haggerty is shooting 48.1% and averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

