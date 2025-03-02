UTSA earns 84-56 win over Rice

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Marcus Millender scored 25 points as UTSA beat Rice 84-56 on Sunday. Millender added seven assists…

Millender added seven assists for the Roadrunners (11-17, 5-11 American Athletic Conference). Primo Spears also scored 25 points, shooting 9 for 16 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line. Jonnivius Smith shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 15 points. The victory broke a six-game skid for the Roadrunners.

Caden Powell led the Owls (13-17, 4-13) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds. Andrew Akuchie added 10 points for Rice. Trae Broadnax also had eight points.

UTSA took the lead with 3:10 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 31-23 at halftime, with Millender racking up 10 points. Spears scored 19 points in the second half to help lead the way as UTSA went on to secure a victory, outscoring Rice by 20 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

