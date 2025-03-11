UTEP Miners take on the Sam Houston Bearkats in CUSA Tournament

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-18, 6-12 CUSA) vs. UTEP Miners (17-14, 7-11 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-18, 6-12 CUSA) vs. UTEP Miners (17-14, 7-11 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP and Sam Houston square off in the CUSA Tournament.

The Miners have gone 7-11 against CUSA teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. UTEP is the best team in the CUSA with 14.3 fast break points.

The Bearkats are 6-12 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 8-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UTEP scores 72.7 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 75.9 Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Sam Houston won 89-87 in the last matchup on March 7. Lamar Wilkerson led Sam Houston with 29 points, and Devon Barnes led UTEP with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otis Frazier III is shooting 44.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the Miners. Kevin Kalu is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kalifa Sakho is averaging 7.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bearkats. Wilkerson is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.