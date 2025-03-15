Utah Valley Wolverines take on the Grand Canyon Antelopes in WAC Championship

Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-7, 15-3 WAC) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (24-7, 17-1 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 11:40 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-7, 15-3 WAC) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (24-7, 17-1 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 11:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and Grand Canyon meet in the WAC Championship.

The Wolverines are 17-1 against WAC opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Utah Valley leads the WAC averaging 38.5 points in the paint. Dominick Nelson leads the Wolverines with 7.6.

The Antelopes are 15-3 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon ranks second in the WAC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Duke Brennan averaging 5.9.

Utah Valley makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Grand Canyon has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Grand Canyon has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Grand Canyon won the last matchup 75-57 on Feb. 2. Makaih Williams scored 16 to help lead Grand Canyon to the win, and Nelson scored 16 points for Utah Valley.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 14.9 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rayshon Harrison averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. JaKobe Coles is averaging 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.