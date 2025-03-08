Utah Valley hosts Tarleton State following Long’s 26-point outing

Tarleton State Texans (19-11, 10-5 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (16-11, 8-7 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (19-11, 10-5 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (16-11, 8-7 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits Utah Valley after Jakoriah Long scored 26 points in Tarleton State’s 75-44 win against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Wolverines have gone 9-4 in home games. Utah Valley has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Texans are 10-5 in WAC play. Tarleton State has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Utah Valley averages 65.8 points, 7.8 more per game than the 58.0 Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Utah Valley gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlia White is averaging 12.1 points and 2.5 steals for the Wolverines. Amanda Barcello is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Arieona Rosborough is averaging 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Texans. Long is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 14.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Texans: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.