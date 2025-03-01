Utah Valley hosts Ford and Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (12-16, 4-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (20-7, 12-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (12-16, 4-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (20-7, 12-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -13.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on Utah Valley after Dominique Ford scored 29 points in Southern Utah’s 82-75 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Wolverines have gone 11-0 in home games. Utah Valley leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 35.3 boards. Carter Welling paces the Wolverines with 6.0 rebounds.

The Thunderbirds are 4-10 in conference play. Southern Utah gives up 73.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Utah Valley’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 71.4 points per game, 2.6 more than the 68.8 Utah Valley gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Nelson is shooting 45.6% and averaging 14.9 points for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ford is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 15.3 points. Jamir Simpson is averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.