Utah Tech Trailblazers play in WAC Tournament against the Seattle U Redhawks

Seattle U Redhawks (4-25, 1-15 WAC) vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-24, 1-15 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech and Seattle U play in the WAC Tournament.

The Trailblazers have gone 1-15 against WAC opponents, with a 4-9 record in non-conference play. Utah Tech is 5-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

The Redhawks’ record in WAC games is 1-15. Seattle U averages 20.0 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Utah Tech averages 62.9 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 74.0 Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 58.0 points per game, 17.3 fewer points than the 75.3 Utah Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Isaacson is averaging 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Trailblazers. Paige Cofer is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Moore is averaging 8.6 points for the Redhawks. Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 61.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 57.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

