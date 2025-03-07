Utah Tech takes on Seattle U following Owona’s 20-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (12-17, 7-8 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-24, 2-13 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Seattle U Redhawks (12-17, 7-8 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-24, 2-13 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech hosts Seattle U after Madiba Owona scored 20 points in Utah Tech’s 90-68 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Trailblazers are 5-7 in home games. Utah Tech allows 76.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The Redhawks have gone 7-8 against WAC opponents. Seattle U ranks seventh in the WAC scoring 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 8.5.

Utah Tech scores 70.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 66.5 Seattle U allows. Seattle U averages 71.0 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 76.6 Utah Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Trailblazers. Beon Riley is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Moncrieffe is averaging 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Redhawks. Brayden Maldonado is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 70.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.