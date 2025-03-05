Utah Tech faces Grand Canyon, looks to end road slide

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-23, 2-12 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (22-6, 12-2 WAC) Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-23, 2-12 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (22-6, 12-2 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech will attempt to end its 16-game road losing streak when the Trailblazers face Grand Canyon.

The Antelopes are 15-1 in home games. Grand Canyon ranks second in the WAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Duke Brennan averaging 3.5.

The Trailblazers have gone 2-12 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech ranks eighth in the WAC with 29.6 rebounds per game led by Beon Riley averaging 7.8.

Grand Canyon is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Grand Canyon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyon Grant-Foster is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Antelopes. JaKobe Coles is averaging 15 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Noa Gonsalves is averaging 14.3 points for the Trailblazers. Riley is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 70.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

