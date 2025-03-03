Utah State takes on Boise State following Stubbs’ 28-point showing

Utah State Aggies (4-25, 3-14 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-14, 6-11 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah State Aggies (4-25, 3-14 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-14, 6-11 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits Boise State after Cheyenne Stubbs scored 28 points in Utah State’s 93-75 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Broncos are 12-3 on their home court. Boise State is third in the MWC scoring 69.9 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Aggies are 3-14 in MWC play. Utah State is ninth in the MWC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamisyn Heaton averaging 2.0.

Boise State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Utah State allows. Utah State’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (40.8%).

The Broncos and Aggies match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum Thompson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 11.4 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Stubbs is averaging 16.3 points for the Aggies. Carlie Latta is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

