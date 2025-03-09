UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros face the Nicholls Colonels in Southland Tournament

Nicholls Colonels (16-13, 9-11 Southland) vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-15, 11-9 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 2:30 p.m.…

Nicholls Colonels (16-13, 9-11 Southland) vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-15, 11-9 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley squares off against Nicholls in the Southland Tournament.

The Vaqueros’ record in Southland play is 11-9, and their record is 5-6 against non-conference opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Colonels’ record in Southland action is 9-11. Nicholls scores 60.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 36.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 37.7% Nicholls allows to opponents. Nicholls averages 60.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 61.1 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up to opponents.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Angiolet is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 9.9 points. Kade Hackerott is shooting 39.3% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Tanita Swift is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Colonels. Britiya Curtis is averaging 13 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 59.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.