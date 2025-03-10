UT Rio Grande Valley faces Nicholls in Southland Tournament

Nicholls Colonels (16-13, 9-11 Southland) vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-15, 11-9 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 2:30 p.m.…

Nicholls Colonels (16-13, 9-11 Southland) vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-15, 11-9 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -3.5; over/under is 118.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley and Nicholls play in the Southland Tournament.

The Vaqueros have gone 11-9 against Southland opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. UT Rio Grande Valley is ninth in the Southland scoring 61 points while shooting 36.4% from the field.

The Colonels are 9-11 against Southland teams. Nicholls scores 60.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Nicholls gives up. Nicholls averages 60.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 61.1 UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is scoring 13 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Vaqueros. Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 10.8 points and 12.4 rebounds while shooting 32.7% over the past 10 games.

Britiya Curtis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Elli Garnett is shooting 41.8% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 59.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, five steals and three blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.