UT Rio Grande Valley earns 88-78 victory against New Orleans

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Dekedran Thorn’s 25 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat New Orleans 88-78 on Saturday.

Thorn had three steals for the Vaqueros (15-15, 7-12 Southland Conference). Howard Fleming Jr. scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Cliff Davis shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

JR Jacobs finished with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Privateers (4-26, 2-17). Theo Grant added 18 points for New Orleans. Michael Thomas had 14 points and eight rebounds. The loss was the Privateers’ 12th in a row.

Both teams play on Monday. UT Rio Grande Valley hosts SE Louisiana and New Orleans travels to play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

