UT Rio Grande Valley defeats SE Louisiana 77-76

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Cliff Davis had 20 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 77-76 victory over SE Louisiana on Monday.

Howard Fleming Jr.’s jumper with seven seconds left provided the winning margin for the Vaqueros.

Davis went 7 of 14 from the field (6 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Vaqueros (16-15, 8-12 Southland Conference). Fleming added 18 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc while he also had seven rebounds. Dekedran Thorn shot 6 for 12, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Jakevion Buckley led the Lions (18-13, 12-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, seven assists and three steals. SE Louisiana also got 16 points from Brody Rowbury. Kam Burton finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

SE Louisiana is the sixth seed for the conference tournament and will face No. 7 Incarnate Word on Sunday. UTRGV finished ninth and did not qualify for the eight-team tournament.

