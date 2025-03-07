UT Arlington takes on Cal Baptist in conference showdown

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-17, 9-6 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (14-12, 9-6 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-17, 9-6 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (14-12, 9-6 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaiyah Tu’ua and Cal Baptist take on Avery Brittingham and UT Arlington in WAC action Saturday.

The Mavericks have gone 10-1 at home. UT Arlington has a 5-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Lancers are 9-6 in conference play. Cal Baptist is the WAC leader with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Emma Johansson averaging 5.1.

UT Arlington is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 40.3% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

The Mavericks and Lancers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taliyah Clark averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Brittingham is shooting 44.4% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

Nhug Bosch Duran is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 10.6 points. Khloe Lemon is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

