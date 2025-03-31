USC Trojans play the UConn Huskies in Elite 8

UConn Huskies (34-3, 21-0 Big East) vs. USC Trojans (31-3, 18-2 Big Ten) Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

UConn Huskies (34-3, 21-0 Big East) vs. USC Trojans (31-3, 18-2 Big Ten)

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -13.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC takes on No. 3 UConn in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans have gone 18-2 against Big Ten opponents, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. USC has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies’ record in Big East play is 21-0. UConn ranks fifth in the Big East with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sarah Strong averaging 2.0.

USC’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UConn gives up. UConn scores 22.9 more points per game (81.7) than USC gives up (58.8).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Trojans won 72-70 in the last matchup on Dec. 22. JuJu Watkins led the Trojans with 25 points, and Strong led the Huskies with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 19.4 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is scoring 19.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Huskies. Strong is averaging 15.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 84.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 12.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

