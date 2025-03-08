USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines square off in Big Ten Tournament

Michigan Wolverines (22-9, 13-7 Big Ten) vs. USC Trojans (27-2, 17-1 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Michigan Wolverines (22-9, 13-7 Big Ten) vs. USC Trojans (27-2, 17-1 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 USC and Michigan meet in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Trojans’ record in Big Ten games is 17-1, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference play. USC is 24-2 against opponents over .500.

The Wolverines are 13-7 in Big Ten play. Michigan averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

USC makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Michigan has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 35.8% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is scoring 24.7 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Trojans. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 19.1 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Syla Swords is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 15.8 points and 6.1 rebounds. Olivia Olson is shooting 46.0% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.