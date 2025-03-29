USC shakes off JuJu Watkins’ absence and beats Kansas State 67-61 in March Madness

SPOKANE, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Kennedy Smith stepped into the void left by injured star JuJu Watkins, scoring 19 points…

SPOKANE, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Kennedy Smith stepped into the void left by injured star JuJu Watkins, scoring 19 points to help Southern California hold off Kansas State 67-61 in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The top-seeded Trojans (31-3) were considered title contenders before Watkins tore her right ACL during a second-round victory over Mississippi State. Now they’ll be underdogs in an Elite Eight rematch on Monday with Paige Bueckers and second-seeded UConn. The Huskies knocked the Trojans out of last year’s March Madness in Watkins’ first season.

Avery Howell, another freshman, scored 18 points for USC, which went on a 12-0 run during the third quarter to take a 46-39 lead, matching its biggest advantage of the day.

Kansas State (28-8) kept pushing, though, and tied it at 51-all early in the fourth on a layup by Ayoka Lee. Rayah Marshall responded with two straight buckets for USC.

A layup by Serena Sundell got the Wildcats within 60-59. Smith responded with a pair of free throws, and USC was solid enough at the foul line to close it out.

“We still have the common goal of obviously winning national championships and with JuJu going down there was a bit of adversity to face,” Smith said. “We talked to her before the game, she was rooting us on. So just keeping her in our heart and minds and playing for her as well as for each other.”

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said she was proud of her team’s response to adversity.

“We felt going into this game that this was a game we have to attack and prepare for with the intent to win,” Gottlieb said. “We knew it wouldn’t be easy. But I thought when when it got hard out there and Kansas State is a really good team and poses a lot of problems, I thought you (saw) our team really stick together and compete.”

Sundell scored 22 points and Lee had 12 for the fifth-seeded Wildcats (28-8), who fell short of the program’s second Elite Eight appearance and first since 1982. They beat Kentucky 80-79 in overtime to reach their first Sweet 16 since 2002.

“I told the locker room, ‘At some point your tears will be hopefully happy tears. You start to remember the things that you did and the time you spent with your coaches, the wins, the bus trips, the plane trips,’” Wildcats coach Jeff Mittie said.

Smith had 11 points in the opening quarter as the Trojans built 19-9 lead.

The Wildcats pulled ahead 19-16 after Sundell’s layup and free throw. USC answered with a pair of 3-pointers from Howell and Malia Samuels.

Sundell hit a jumper and two free throws down the stretch to help Kansas State to a 30-28 advantage at the half.

Howell also helped pick up the slack for Watkins’ absence on defense.

“I think it’s just finding a balance of the role that she has played for this entire program since she’s been here, but it’s like we have her in our thoughts and we’re supporting her from here, and we’re taking her competitive nature on the court, every single time we step there,” Howell said.

She added: “We know that she’s back home supporting us, having a watch party, doing everything she can to give us that good juju, you could say.”

Honoring JuJu

USC arrived at Spokane Arena wearing Nike T-shirts emblazoned with Watkins’ face. Players also passed around a small Watkins doll, complete with her trademark “JuJu Bun” hairstyle, on the sidelines during the game.

After the win, they celebrated with the injured star on a video call.

“My daughter was blowing kisses to her and said, ‘JuJu’s not hurt?’ I said no, she’s hurt but she’s happy today and with us. So, just trying to keep her her spirit with us,” Gottlieb said. “She’s just such an incredible young person. And I think the way the team has responded says a lot about them, but also a lot about her and the true chemistry they have with each other.”

Watkins was hoping to lead USC to its first national title since it won back to back in 2002 and ’03. Inspired by their star, the Trojans still have a chance to win it all.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.