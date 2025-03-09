USC and UCLA meet in Big Ten Championship

UCLA Bruins (29-2, 17-2 Big Ten) vs. USC Trojans (28-2, 18-1 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UCLA Bruins (29-2, 17-2 Big Ten) vs. USC Trojans (28-2, 18-1 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 USC faces No. 4 UCLA in the Big Ten Championship.

The Trojans’ record in Big Ten games is 18-1, and their record is 10-1 against non-conference opponents.

The Bruins are 17-2 against Big Ten opponents.

USC scores 81.9 points, 24.5 more per game than the 57.4 UCLA allows. UCLA averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game USC gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

