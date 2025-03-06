UNLV visits New Mexico following Dent’s 33-point showing

UNLV Rebels (17-13, 11-8 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (24-6, 16-3 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNLV Rebels (17-13, 11-8 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (24-6, 16-3 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts UNLV after Donovan Dent scored 33 points in New Mexico’s 71-67 victory against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Lobos have gone 15-1 in home games. New Mexico averages 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Rebels are 11-8 in conference play. UNLV is fifth in the MWC allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

New Mexico’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UNLV allows. UNLV averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game New Mexico allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 13.4 points, 11 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Lobos. Dent is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Rebels. Jaden Henley is averaging 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.