UNLV plays San Diego State in MWC Tournament

San Diego State Aztecs (23-9, 12-7 MWC) vs. UNLV Rebels (25-6, 17-2 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on San Diego State in the MWC Tournament.

The Rebels are 17-2 against MWC opponents and 8-4 in non-conference play. UNLV is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aztecs are 12-7 against MWC opponents.

UNLV makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). San Diego State has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. UNLV won the last meeting 75-65 on Feb. 13. Kiara Jackson scored 27 to help lead UNLV to the win, and Veronica Sheffey scored 20 points for San Diego State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 14.4 points for the Rebels. Meadow Roland is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Cali Clark is averaging 7.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Aztecs. Kim Villalobos is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 67.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

