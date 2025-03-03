UNLV hosts San Diego State after Henley’s 23-point outing

San Diego State Aztecs (20-7, 13-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (16-13, 10-8 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego State Aztecs (20-7, 13-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (16-13, 10-8 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays San Diego State after Jaden Henley scored 23 points in UNLV’s 68-55 win against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Rebels have gone 10-5 at home. UNLV ranks seventh in the MWC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Rob Whaley Jr. averaging 1.5.

The Aztecs are 13-5 in MWC play. San Diego State ranks fourth in the MWC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jared Coleman-Jones averaging 3.6.

UNLV’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 71.4 points per game, 3.4 more than the 68.0 UNLV allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 15.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Rebels. Henley is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Magoon Gwath is averaging 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.