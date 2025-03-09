UNCG women end 26-year NCAA drought, beat Chattanooga in OT behind Cain to win SoCon title

ASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Khalis Cain scored a career-high 20 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked five shots to lift…

ASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Khalis Cain scored a career-high 20 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked five shots to lift UNC Greensboro to a 64-57 win in overtime over Chattanooga in the Southern Conference championship game on Sunday, giving the Spartans their second NCAA Tournament berth, the first since 1998.

It was also the first championship game loss in 21 appearances for the Mocs, who beat UNCG 69-60 in the title game last year for their 17th NCAA trip.

The top-seeded Spartans (25-6), who have won 14 straight, blocked 10 shots, five in overtime when Chattanooga went 1 for 9 with two turnovers. UNCG was 2 of 5 but went 8 of 11 from the foul line.

Jayde Gamble added 12 points and Nya Smith had 10 for the Spartans. Cain had her 25th career double-double. UNCG coach Trina Patterson, a coach of the year in three different Division I leagues over 26 seasons dating back to 1991-92, is headed to her first NCAA Tournament.

Freshman Gianna Corbitt scored 18 points for the second-seeded Mocs (16-14). Brooke Anya had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Karsen Murphy added 11 points.

Murphy’s 3-pointer with 48.4 seconds left in regulation gave Chattanooga a 52-51 lead but Cain came right back with a free throw to tie it. Both teams missed a final attempt.

UNCG scored the first eight points and led 26-21 after a first half that saw both teams shoot below 36% but there were only six turnovers and five fouls.

Chattanooga turned its run spanning halftime to 11-0, tying the game at 26 when Murphy hit a 3-pointer and taking the first lead on two free throws by Anya at the 5:23 mark.

