UNC Wilmington visits Charleston (SC) after Barbot’s 21-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-15, 7-8 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (20-6, 11-4 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on UNC Wilmington after Taryn Barbot scored 21 points in Charleston (SC)’s 91-51 victory against the Elon Phoenix.

The Cougars are 11-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 14.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Lara Rohkohl averaging 4.8.

The Seahawks are 7-8 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA scoring 64.8 points per game and is shooting 40.1%.

Charleston (SC) averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.4 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Charleston (SC) allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barbot is averaging 15 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Cougars. Taylor Barbot is averaging 10.1 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Alexandra Zelaya is averaging 12.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Seahawks. Taylor Henderson is averaging 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

