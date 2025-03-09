UNC Wilmington Seahawks take on the Hampton Pirates in CAA Tournament

Hampton Pirates (17-15, 9-10 CAA) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (24-7, 14-4 CAA) Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

Hampton Pirates (17-15, 9-10 CAA) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (24-7, 14-4 CAA)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington and Hampton meet in the CAA Tournament.

The Seahawks’ record in CAA play is 14-4, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. UNC Wilmington leads the CAA with 36.7 points in the paint led by Khamari McGriff averaging 9.0.

The Pirates are 9-10 against CAA opponents. Hampton is 9-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UNC Wilmington makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Hampton has allowed to its opponents (45.5%). Hampton has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. McGriff is shooting 65.9% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

