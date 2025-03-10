UNC Wilmington plays in CAA Tournament against the Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) Cougars (24-8, 14-5 CAA) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (25-7, 15-4 CAA) Washington; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (24-8, 14-5 CAA) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (25-7, 15-4 CAA)

Washington; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays in the CAA Tournament against Charleston (SC).

The Seahawks have gone 15-4 against CAA teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. UNC Wilmington leads the CAA averaging 79.8 points and is shooting 47.5%.

The Cougars are 14-5 against CAA teams. Charleston (SC) has a 6-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNC Wilmington makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Charleston (SC) averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than UNC Wilmington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.