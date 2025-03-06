UNC Greensboro Spartans play in SoCon Tournament against the Western Carolina Catamounts

Western Carolina Catamounts (13-16, 3-11 SoCon) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (22-6, 13-1 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST…

Western Carolina Catamounts (13-16, 3-11 SoCon) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (22-6, 13-1 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro and Western Carolina meet in the SoCon Tournament.

The Spartans’ record in SoCon play is 13-1, and their record is 9-5 against non-conference opponents. UNC Greensboro is the best team in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 52.0 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Catamounts are 3-11 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNC Greensboro is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game UNC Greensboro gives up.

The teams did not face off in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayde Gamble is scoring 12.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 14.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the past 10 games.

Tyja Beans is averaging 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Catamounts. Avyonce Carter is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 10-0, averaging 66.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

