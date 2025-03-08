UNC Greensboro Spartans and Chattanooga Mocs play for SoCon Championship

Chattanooga Mocs (16-13, 11-5 SoCon) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (24-6, 15-1 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Chattanooga Mocs (16-13, 11-5 SoCon) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (24-6, 15-1 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro and Chattanooga play for the SoCon Championship.

The Spartans’ record in SoCon games is 15-1, and their record is 9-5 against non-conference opponents. UNC Greensboro is the best team in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 51.6 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Mocs are 11-5 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga ranks seventh in the SoCon with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Brooke Anya averaging 1.4.

UNC Greensboro makes 41.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Chattanooga has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Chattanooga averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayde Gamble is averaging 11.8 points and 2.2 steals for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Karsen Murphy averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Caia Elisaldez is averaging 18.4 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 10-0, averaging 62.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 63.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

