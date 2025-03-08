UNC Greensboro meets VMI in SoCon Tournament

VMI Keydets (14-18, 8-11 SoCon) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (20-11, 13-5 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

VMI Keydets (14-18, 8-11 SoCon) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (20-11, 13-5 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -10; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro plays in the SoCon Tournament against VMI.

The Spartans’ record in SoCon play is 13-5, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro ranks ninth in the SoCon with 25.9 points per game in the paint led by Ronald Polite averaging 6.0.

The Keydets are 8-11 against SoCon opponents. VMI is seventh in the SoCon scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Rickey Bradley, Jr. averaging 6.2.

UNC Greensboro averages 73.4 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 73.3 VMI gives up. VMI averages 8.4 more points per game (73.8) than UNC Greensboro gives up to opponents (65.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bradley is averaging 15.9 points for the Keydets. TJ Johnson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Keydets: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

