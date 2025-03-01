UNC Greensboro hosts Holloway and Samford

Samford Bulldogs (22-8, 12-5 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (19-11, 12-5 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Samford Bulldogs (22-8, 12-5 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (19-11, 12-5 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits UNC Greensboro after Collin Holloway scored 24 points in Samford’s 95-83 win over the VMI Keydets.

The Spartans have gone 10-3 in home games. UNC Greensboro averages 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 12-5 in SoCon play. Samford scores 83.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

UNC Greensboro averages 72.2 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 73.4 Samford allows. Samford averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is averaging 15.3 points for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Holloway is averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rylan Jones is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

