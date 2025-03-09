UNC Greensboro and Chattanooga play for SoCon Championship

Chattanooga Mocs (16-13, 11-5 SoCon) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (24-6, 15-1 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Chattanooga Mocs (16-13, 11-5 SoCon) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (24-6, 15-1 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro and Chattanooga meet in the SoCon Championship.

The Spartans have gone 15-1 against SoCon opponents, with a 9-5 record in non-conference play.

The Mocs are 11-5 against SoCon teams.

UNC Greensboro averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game UNC Greensboro gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 10-0, averaging 62.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 63.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.