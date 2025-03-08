UNC Asheville Bulldogs play in Big South Tournament against the Winthrop Eagles

Winthrop Eagles (22-10, 12-5 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (21-10, 12-5 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m.…

Winthrop Eagles (22-10, 12-5 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (21-10, 12-5 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville and Winthrop meet in the Big South Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in Big South play is 12-5, and their record is 9-5 in non-conference play. UNC Asheville scores 82.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Eagles are 12-5 in Big South play. Winthrop is the Big South leader with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Kelton Talford averaging 7.8.

UNC Asheville’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Abee averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan Marsh is shooting 44.3% and averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kasen Harrison is averaging 13.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Eagles. Talford is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 86.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.