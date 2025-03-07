UNC Asheville Bulldogs play in Big South Tournament against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-21, 6-10 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (20-10, 11-5 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 6…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-21, 6-10 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (20-10, 11-5 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays in the Big South Tournament against Charleston Southern.

The Bulldogs are 11-5 against Big South opponents and 9-5 in non-conference play. UNC Asheville is 8-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Buccaneers are 6-10 in Big South play. Charleston Southern ranks eighth in the Big South scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Taje’ Kelly averaging 12.3.

UNC Asheville is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than UNC Asheville has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Marsh is scoring 19.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Toyaz Solomon is averaging 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games.

Kelly is scoring 20.8 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Buccaneers. Daylen Berry is averaging 14.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.