UMass Minutewomen play in A-10 Tournament against the Saint Louis Billikens

Saint Louis Billikens (14-18, 8-11 A-10) vs. UMass Minutewomen (16-13, 11-7 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass and Saint Louis meet in the A-10 Tournament.

The Minutewomen have gone 11-7 against A-10 teams, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. UMass is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

The Billikens’ record in A-10 games is 8-11. Saint Louis is eighth in the A-10 with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tierra Simon averaging 6.0.

UMass is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 8.2 more points per game (66.4) than UMass allows (58.2).

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan Olbrys is scoring 14.1 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Minutewomen. Yahmani McKayle is averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Brooklyn Gray is averaging 11.8 points for the Billikens. Simon is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 7-3, averaging 63.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

