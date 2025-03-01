UMass Lowell plays Binghamton on 3-game road slide

UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-24, 1-14 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (14-14, 6-9 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-24, 1-14 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (14-14, 6-9 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell will try to break its three-game road slide when the River Hawks visit Binghamton.

The Bearcats are 9-5 on their home court. Binghamton has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The River Hawks are 1-14 against America East opponents. UMass Lowell is eighth in the America East with 27.3 rebounds per game led by Maddie Rice averaging 5.7.

Binghamton scores 59.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 62.0 UMass Lowell gives up. UMass Lowell averages 47.5 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 58.3 Binghamton gives up to opponents.

The Bearcats and River Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yanniah Boyd is averaging 9.4 points for the Bearcats. Bella Pucci is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Abbey Lindsey is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the River Hawks. Rayne Durant is averaging 8.9 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 54.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 47.5 points, 24.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.