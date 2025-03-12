UIC plays Evansville in MVC Tournament

Evansville Purple Aces (7-24, 3-17 MVC) vs. UIC Flames (13-16, 10-10 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (7-24, 3-17 MVC) vs. UIC Flames (13-16, 10-10 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays in the MVC Tournament against Evansville.

The Flames’ record in MVC play is 10-10, and their record is 3-6 against non-conference opponents. UIC scores 66.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Purple Aces’ record in MVC play is 3-17. Evansville averages 18.8 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UIC scores 66.5 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 74.5 Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than UIC gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Flames won 71-54 in the last matchup on Feb. 23. Danyel Middleton led the Flames with 15 points, and Maggie Hartwig led the Purple Aces with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Krystyna Ellew averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Ky Dempsey-Toney is shooting 55.1% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hartwig is averaging 16.4 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Camryn Runner is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 58.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

