UIC Flames play the Valparaiso Beacons in MVC Tournament

Valparaiso Beacons (13-18, 6-14 MVC) vs. UIC Flames (18-13, 10-10 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays in the MVC Tournament against Valparaiso.

The Flames’ record in MVC play is 10-10, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. UIC is 7-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Beacons are 6-14 in MVC play. Valparaiso is sixth in the MVC scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

UIC is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is shooting 41.4% and averaging 12.0 points for the Flames. Tyem Freeman is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Darius DeAveiro is averaging 4.7 points for the Beacons. All Wright is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Beacons: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

