Uhrich and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds take on conference foe Seattle U

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-20, 6-9 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-24, 0-14 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Candy Edokpaigbe and Seattle U host Ava Uhrich and Southern Utah in WAC action Thursday.

The Redhawks have gone 1-9 in home games. Seattle U averages 20.3 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Thunderbirds have gone 6-9 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

Seattle U’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Seattle U has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

The Redhawks and Thunderbirds square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edokpaigbe is shooting 51.9% and averaging 10.9 points for the Redhawks. Christeina Bryan is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Daylani Ballena is averaging 11.3 points for the Thunderbirds. Uhrich is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 57.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

