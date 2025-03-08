UCSD Tritons play the UC Davis Aggies on 3-game win streak

UC Davis Aggies (18-11, 12-7 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (17-14, 13-6 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

UC Davis Aggies (18-11, 12-7 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (17-14, 13-6 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against UC Davis.

The Tritons are 9-7 on their home court. UCSD ranks fourth in the Big West in team defense, allowing 57.8 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

The Aggies are 12-7 in Big West play. UC Davis ranks second in the Big West with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 7.7.

UCSD averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UCSD gives up.

The Tritons and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 10.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 34.7% over the last 10 games.

Sydney Burns is averaging 5.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Tova Sabel is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.